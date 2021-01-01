Car Wireless Charger Cup Holder Qi Charger USB Charging Ports Quick Charging Intelligent Chargers for iPhone 8 iPhone X Galaxy S8 S9

QI wireless fast car charger, WPC Qi wireless charging standard, 10W fast charging technology, charge your phone Quickly and Steadily. USB charging port, you can charge your smart phone or other electronic devices simultaneously. Designed to fit your car cup holder, which makes your car much neater and save room. The cup charger with anti-slip pad on the bottom fits right in cup holder, won't wobble. SAFETY PROTECTION: Protective circuits prevent the product and your devices from overloading or short-circuiting. There is two indicators on the top of the cup. When the charger is charging your devices, the indicator will light up. Note for using-As the size of the cup, only iPhone8, iPhone X,iPhone 10, galaxy S9 S8 S7 S6 and the size as these phones can put into the charger cup, for iPhone8 plus, iPhone6 plus and NOTE8 NOTE5 can't be put into the cup. It is better to take off the phone case when you use it.