Car Subwoofer by HIPPOXL84 SPL Extreme Bass Woofer 8 Inch Car Audio 700 Watt HippoXL Series Competition Subwoofer Dual 4 Ohm 25 Inch Voice Coil.

SOLD INDIVIDUALLY GREAT SOUND BUILT FOR COMPETITION With features such as having a Large Magnet Size - Double Stacked High Energy Strontium Magnet Structure, and a Heavy Duty Rugged Industrial Textured Cast Aluminum Basket, and Over Sized Mirror Image Dual Poly / Nomex Spiders, the Hippo XL Series is one of the most popular Subwoofer Series used by countless high end Car Audio enthusiasts for big sound and high scores that toss the competition out of the ring. FEATURES THAT MAKE IT THE BEST OF ALL 8 INCH SUBWOOFERS Don't take the risk of buying Car Subwoofer Speakers that Snaps, Crackles, and Pops after short use due to Cones and Rubber that are as soft as butter. The HIPPOXL84 Subwoofer features Dual Impedance Black Anodized Voice Coil Former with Kevlar Spunlace, Kevlar Fiber Reinforced Non-Pressed Paper Cone with Industrial Textured Finish, and Red Stitched Edge to the Cones Edge for Added Strength. AMAZING DEEP BASS FOR ITS SIZE '