Car Snow Brush with Integrated Ice Scraper and Squeegee Head Extendable Snow Broom

Nylon brush low temperature resistance, significant snow removal effect, no damage to paint. Snow removal shovel head ABS high-strength plastic casting, hard and firm, excellent lowtemperature resistance, can shove snow. The inside of the handle is a premium quality aluminum rod with high strength and good toughness. Retractable aluminum alloy lever from 42.2cm to 60cm, free to adjust the length, easy to clean iceand snow, suitable for various models. A shovel dual-use, easy to get rid of the winter snow and ice, car maintenance necessary. In addition to removing snow and frost from cars, you can also sweep electric cars, bicycles, housescovered with heavy snow, and glass doors and windows.