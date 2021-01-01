Car Polisher Buffer Sander 700W Auto Polishing Machine + 5' Pad Bonnet Set Kit

A:6PCS/SET Great Polishing Kit: We have A and B polisher kit on sale. You will have enough tools by hand to remove swirls, scratches, and defects from the polishing needed surfaces. Variable Speed: A powerful motor brings easy to control, you can set speed from 500-3000r/min by the switch for different materials and applicons to meet your different needs; safe enough for a first-time user, perfect for various sanding and polishing tasks. No-Load Speed: 500-3000r/min