Car Phone Holder, PLDHPRO 2-in-1 Dashboard/Windshield/Dash/Stick On Car Suction Cup Mount with Telescopic Extension Rod, for iPhone Samsung Sony.

?2-IN-1 INSTALLATION WAYS:? This cell phone holder for car can be attached to the car windshield and smooth dashboard by suction cup, or rough dashboard by 3M adhesive base. 360-degree rotatable mobile phone holder allows you to quickly find the perfect angle, which is compatible with all cars. SUPERIOR SUCTION AND REUSABLE DESIGN:? The car mobile phone holder is suitable for all dashboards with a smooth surface or a generally rough surface except for leather / artificial leather/ curved surface dashboard. The telescopic extension rod design allows the driver to quickly browse and operate the phone. Note: Clean the surface of the suction cup and the dashboard and keep them dry. Attach the bracket firmly to the wiped position. It can be reused without affecting its suction effect. COMPACT ADHESIVE BASE:? The car cell phone holder is equipped with an adhesive base with a high-viscosity double-sided tape, which can be attached to the rough curved surface of the car dashboard. Note: