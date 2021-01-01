Car Navigation Screen Protector for 2020 Land Rover Defender 90 110 10-Inch GPS Center Control Touchscreen Film Tempered Glass Compatible for Land.

Designed for Land Rover: HUAHAO car navigation screen protector is perfect fit for 2020 Land Rover Defender 90 110 10 inches navigation screen, brilliantly engineered making fitting accurate and simple Unrivaled Quality: Made of 9H hardness tempered glass, long service life, can effectively prevent hard objects from scratching the screen, anti-scratch, explosion-proof, waterproof, oil-proof, dust-proof, anti-glare Touch Sensitive and Clear Visuals: Center control touchscreen film doesn't affect the responsiveness of the screen. The screen protector had perfect clarity like the original display, and the maps/ menu are very clear Easy to Install and Clean: Super easy install. All corners are flush with no gaps. it's just like the glass screen protectors that you have for your cell phones. Wipe directly with a lint-free cloth to maintain daily cleaning What You Get: Screen protector*1, wet wipe*1, micro fiber cloth*1, dust removal sticker*1, suction cup*1, installation guide*