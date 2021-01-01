From mika concepts
Car Mouse Wireless 24GHz Cool Sport SUV Car Shape Mouse Optical Mice 1600 DPI with USB Receiver Suitable for PCComputerLaptop Green1
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Wireless Car Shape Mouse- Perfect combination of a computer mouse and a cool sports car is both stylish and cool, small and easy to carry, novelty design makes a good eye for you. When you don't use it, it can also be placed as an decoration on your desk Wireless Connection Technology- Small as a nail receiver is placed into the battery slot side, highly sensitive and stable signal, anti-interference transmission without delay. 2.4G technology is effectively used within 10 meters, so you can easily operate your computer in bed Ergonomic Symmetrical Design- The car mouse with the symmetrical blue headlights, ergonomic and finger grooved design, round and comfortable, perfect fit to your hand curve, reducing your finger bending High Responsiveness- The 1600 DPI resolution optical tracking technology provides higher sensitivity than standard optical mice for smooth and precise tracking