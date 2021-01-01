From guardian technologies llc
Car Mount Universal Car Headrest Mount Holder with Silicon Holding Net Compatible with Both 4.5-6 Inch Phones and 7-10.5 Inch Tablets
Advertisement
Compatible with 4.5 6 inch phones and 7 -10.5 inch tablets. (iPhone X / iPhone 8 / 7 / 6 Plus / iPhone 8 / 7 / 6 / Samsung Galaxy Note / HUAWEI Mate 10 / iPad Pro 9.7 / Pro 10.5/ iPad Mini / iPad 2/3/4 / iPad Air / Samsung Galaxy Tab / Fire Tablet / Nintendo Switch) Silicon holding net is stretchable and will not scratch phones, iPad and tablets. Allows easy access to the buttons and screens of phones and tablets. Angle adjuster allows screen to be viewed at a comfortable angle and minimizes reflected glare. Angle adjuster can also serve as a desktop stand. Tablets and phones can be attached in landscape orientation.