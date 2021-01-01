From becca

Car Headrest Tablet Holder Scaleable Universal Backseat Mount Compatible with SmartphoneTabletsSwitch from 47 to 13 Headrest Posts Width 45 to 59Red

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. [2018 Updated Version] Upgrade the edge to ensure the stability of your devices, no worry about drop at all. The thickness of the soft rubber pad to protect your tablets/cell phone from any scratche and slip. This All NEW Car Headrest Mount fit for all 4.7-13 Inch devices, such as compatible with Samsung Galaxy Tab, Kindle Fire, Nitendo Switch etc. Posts Width 4.1in-5.9in. [Enjoy Your Travel] Our universal headrest cradle will bring you and your child a fun travel, hands-free when playing game, watching movies, reading or listening to the music during the car trip. [360 Degree Rotatable] 360 Rotatable tablet/phone car headrest mount for vertical and horizontal view, multi-angle rotation to adjust for the best viewing angle. [Easy Installation] Press design of car headrest tablet/phone holder that adjusted for different types of cars headrest. Large clip, left and right reserved holes, do not block the use of function key of d

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com