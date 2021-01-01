Car Headrest Mount Holder for Apple iPad Pro/Air/Mini, Tablets, Nintendo Switch, iPhone, Smartphones 4.5' to 10' Wide with Dual Adjustable.

Best Quality Guranteed. KID TESTED PARENTS APPROVED Keep your children or other backseat passengers entertained on long drives drive in peace and avoid paying for expensive backseat entertainment systems YOUR PREFERRED ADJUSTABILITY Choose having your tablet directly behind a car seat for a single passenger or in between the driver and passenger seats for multiple passengers The ball-head also allows for different viewing angles and for 360 rotation TABLET & SMARTPHONE COMPATIBILITY Cradle fits tablets with the bulkiest of cases and any other mobile device between 4 5 to 10 wide securely SECURE & STABLE Designed to keep the tablet stable and from bouncing while driving with the strong aluminum shaft QUICK & EASY INSTALLATION With no tools required simply twist the knobs to quickly attach or detach the mount to most headrest posts (2 and 7 25 wide)