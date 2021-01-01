From hillside candy

Car Charger USB C 30W 2Port Compact Type C Car Charger with 18W Power Delivery and 12W PowerIQ PowerDrive PD 2 with LED for iPad Pro 2018 iPhone.

$35.39
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Power Delivery: Loaded with 18W of charging powerthe perfect match for the latest iPhone series. Break the Speed Limit: Simultaneously charge 2 devices up to 1. 5 hours faster than standard chargers, leaving them in the dust. Universal Compatibility: Optimized to work flawlessly with your sub-C and legacy USB phones, tablets, and more. Superior Safety: Multiproduct safety system ensures total protection for you and your devices. What You Get: Power drive PD 2, welcome Guide, our worry-free 18-month, and friendly customer service.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com