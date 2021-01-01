Car Charger Quick Charge 30 3A Dual USB Ports 36W Fast Car Adapter Metal Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S10 S9 S8 S20 Plus Note 10 9 8 S7 iPhone.

Universal Compatibility: Compatible with all USB powered devices, include Android & Apple phones and tablets Dual Quick Charge 3.0 USB Car Charger: Charge devices up to 4x faster than conventional charging with QC 3.0. Backward-compatible with Quick Charge 2.0, 1.0, provide standard charging for non-Quick Charge devices Excellent Design: 2 USB ports can fast charge 2 devices in the same time, maximum output current is 3A for each port. Soft LED light, Ultra-compact size, Durable Aluminum Alloy Casing Advanced Safety: This car charger has UL, CE, FCC and RoHS certifications and with multiple protection against overcurrent, over-temperature, overvoltage, short-circuit and EMI to guard the safety of your devices and you 100% Worry Free: 18-month warranty and friendly 24/7 customer service. And the Dual QC3.0 USB Fast Car Charger come with exquisite protective package box and user manual. (CABLE IS NOT INCLUDED)