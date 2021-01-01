Car Charger Compatible with iPhone 1112 XRXSXPro Max 8766S Plus 5S5CSE2 iPad Air Mini Pro 24A Dual Port USB Car Charger with 2X 3ft Charging Cable.

Perfect CompatibilityCar Charger Perfect Compatible with iPhone 11 Pro Max, Phone XR/XS/ X, 8/7/6/6S/Plus, 5/5S/5C/SE2 2020, Pad Air / Air 2 / mini 1 / 2 / 3 / 4, Pad 4. Compact Design Car ChargerSimply carry an extra handy and light weight mini car charger usb adapter and you can charge your device anytime, anywhere on the way. Soft LED helps locate ports in the dark without being distracting. Premium Quality CordPremium 22AWG Copper Core Ensure Charging Speed 15% faster than other Charger Cable. Dual USB Port Desigh, you can charger two devices at the same time Safety ProtectionIntelligent circuit design protects against short circuiting, over-heating, over-current, and over-charging. Charging stops when battery is full. What You Get 1 * 2.4A car charger with 2 * 3 feet Charging cable. 12-month friendly customer service. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact us!