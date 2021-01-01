Car Charger 2 Pack 2in1 Dual USB Wall Charger Car Adapter with Foldable Plug for iPhone Xs MAX X 6 7 8 Plus iPad 2018 Mini 2019 Pro Air Galaxy S10.

Dual USB Car ChargerWith +5V/2.1A output current, 2 USB charging ports built-in smart chip can intelligently match the current for your equipment, enables you to rapidly charge multi devices simultaneously. Supports iPhone XS MAX/XR/X/8 plus 7 6S/iPad 2018/Pro 9.7 10.5 12.9/Mini 1 2 3 4 2019, Samsung Galaxy S9 S8 edge, Nexus, LG, Motorola, and other USB devices. All In One DesignWall charger and car cigarette lighter charger all in one design, you can charge your phone tablets in the car or at home. Extreme PortableDual USB Ports and with foldable plugs, handy size, easy to storage and carry, travel essential. Safety Guarantee2.1A outputs charger with overheated, overcurrent, transient overpressure protection prevent overcharging. You can talk and recharge at the same time. CompatibilityFit DC 12-24V voltage, suitable for various cars, such as truck, SUV, off-road, bus, etc. [NOTE: After-sale Service- Free Lifetime Technical support and 12-month Manufacturer