Car Air Vent Fan Auto Cooling Fan with LED Night Light 3 Speed Control Switch USB Car Air Mount Clip Fan for Vehicles Home Office

VEHICLE MOUNTED FAN - Providing you with powerful wind, which enables you farewell to the sultry and start a cool trip. Easily clip it on car air vent to install. Strictly follow aerodynamics, intensively cut the airflow, and cooperate with the enlarged panel design to achieve a soft and cool natural wind. Super mini size, never worry about it will block your view. EASY TO OPERATE - With two simple-to-use buttons, 'FAN' and 'LIGHT', you can control 3 wind speeds and ON/OFF night light mode with a press of a button. 360° SWIVEL DESIGN - The fan head is designed with a 360° of rotation for flexible wind direction adjustment. REMOVABLE FRONT GRILL - The front grille can be easily removed for daily cleaning. CONVENIENT USB CHARGING - Easy-to-access USB charging design, just plug it into your car USB port and enjoy cool wind.