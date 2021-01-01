From sand & stable

Captiva Fabric Side Chair in White

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Well-crafted and stylish, this pair of two upholstered dining chairs will transform your dining area into your new favorite gathering place. The gently curved seatback offers comfortable support, while a peekaboo cutout and tapered solid wood legs add visual interest and high-end design appeal. From mid-century modern to traditional and contemporary décor, these versatile chairs are sure to enhance your dining room and your dining experience for years to come. Upholstery Color: Blue, Leg Color: Truffle Birch

