Captiva | Engineered Flooring

Our engineered hardwood flooring utilizes cutting-edge technology to create a beautiful multi-layered and low-maintenance floor that will last a lifetime. The vintage collection is made from European white oak of our choice, with a selection of colors and finishes to choose from. Our collections include carefully selected, legally harvested wood from western Europe and Austria. Once sourced, this wood is hand graded for quality, tone, pattern, and form. The final step in the process is surface treated with a tough protective anti-scratch coating to ensure optimum durability. Color: Brown