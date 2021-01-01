Prepac Captain's Platform Storage Bed with 12 Drawers, Queen, Black & Full/Queen Bookcase Headboard, Black

Product 1: Your purchase includes One Prepac Platform Storage Bed with 12 drawers, in Queen Size | Mattress not included | Not originally designed to work with headboards | Item may ship in more than one box and may arrive separately Product 1: Product dimensions – 63" W x 27" H x 81.5" D | Internal drawer dimensions (each) – 23.25” W x 5” H x 18” D | Slats width (each) – 2” | Max mattress support height – 6” | Floor to bottom of mattress – 21” | Weight limit – 250 lbs. Product 1: Metal slides with safety stops for smooth drawer opening and closing; profiled MDF top and molding Product 1: Contemporary platform bed frame for a Queen mattress | Matches Manhattan and Regency bedroom furniture collections Product 2: Freestanding design suitable for both full and queen-sized beds | Drilling and mounting hardware(Not Included) required for bedframe attachment Product 2: Three storage compartments with an adjustable shelf in the center compartment Product 2: Constructed from non-toxic composite woods and a sturdy MDF backer, with a durable Black laminate finish Product 2: Assembled dimensions: 65.75”W x 43”H x 11”D