Captain & First Mate Custom Name Shirts & Gifts Captain Juan Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Perfect gift for your favorite boat captain, first mate, or skipper! Nautical themed Christmas present for men and women who love sailing, boating, fishing, yachting, working on boats, cruising, paddling, rowing, and being on the water in nature. Funny captain name or first mate name with an anchor design. Simple Christmas or birthday gift for all boaters, sailors, and mariners, on the ocean, sea, river, or lake in a sailboat, yacht, cabin cruiser, raft, kayak, rowboat, or fishing boat. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only