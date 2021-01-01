Captain Flint Outdoor LED Floor Lamp by FLOS - Color: Silver - Finish: Brushed Stainless Steel - (F011A24FU05)

Designed by Michael Anastassiades with multi-functionality in mind, the Captain Flint Outdoor LED Floor Lamp from FLOS is a minimalist piece illustrating the notion of balance. It's a design realizing a balance of form and functionality through a careful composition of shape. An Italian stone base anchors the piece with deep texture and a modern outline. Shooting up in a perpendicular line, its aluminum frame creates a graphic visual that juxtaposes with the 3-dimensional quality of the shade. Facing a wall, at the floor, or to the sky, its coned shade fans out a clean light diffused elegantly through a glare-free diffuser. FLOS lighting has been crafting incredible Italian objects of light since 1962. Playing with light (and its absence) is fundamental to the well-thought flosophy of FLOS. Combine this exploration of light with bold experimentation in shape, material and LED technology-plus the iconic ideas of international-acclaimed designers-and the result is poetic functionality at its best. Shape: Cone. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Stainless Steel with Occhio di Pernice