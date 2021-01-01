Capsula Multi-Light LED Pendant Light by Brokis - Color: Clear - Finish: White - (PC943-CGC23-CGCI682-CCS592-CEB708-CEB756-CECL519/CAPSULA_TRI)

Blur the boundaries in one's home lighting three times over with Capsula Multi-Light LED Pendant Light from Brokis, which evokes glass blown pieces in the Bohemian tradition. The canopy is made of triangular European oak and contains 3 Capsula pendants. Each individual pendant light boasts a layered curvilinear enclosure, at once distinct and connected, reminiscent of the sets in a Venn diagram. The outer shell is made of clear glass, while the interior consists of colored glass. Within the center of this contrast between tinted and clear glass, a tubular frosted LED light source creates a visually evocative of fluorescent lighting, albeit with much-improved efficiency and lifespan. The quality of this piece is assured by a master glassblower inspecting the layers of molten glass before giving the approval to blow them into the mold. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Clear.