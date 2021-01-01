Capsize Chandelier

Inspired by a love to travel and a desire to understand other cultures, the creative designs of Jamie Young are sure to impress anyone! Her wonderful eclectic designs go from traditional, transitional to trend forward, constantly pushing the envelope with new materials, new designs and new categories for living everyday in style. Made of iron and sea shell. Overall: 19.5"Dia. x 30"T. Cord length: 10 ft. Uses five E12 40-watt candelabra bulbs (not included). UL listed. Assembly required. Impor.