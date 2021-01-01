Caps for 125 Telescope Eyepieces Barlow Lens or Other Accessories 5 Plug and 5 Cap a Set

Fit 1.25 inch standand eyepieces, barlow lens and other accessories. A set of 5 brand new plastic caps and 5 plugs Made from durable plastics for long lasting usage. Healthy and environmentally friendly PP material. The picture is to give you an idea how these caps fit on a 1.25' eyepiece and barlow lens. Eyepiece and barlow lens are not included in the sale. 1. There is also Storage Cases/ Box for 1.25' and 2' Telescope Filters in my shop. You can search its ASIN: B01BEVHSS0. 2. Plugs for 2inch barlows or diagonals: ASIN: B013SDE5TC