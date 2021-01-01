From love capricorn characteristics tees co
Love Capricorn Characteristics Tees Co Capricorn Zodiac Traits Horoscope Astrology Sign Gift Heart Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Capricorn Zodiac Traits Horoscope Astrology Sign Gift Heart is a design of a heart made from proud traits and characteristics of a Capricorn. Love Capricorn Characteristics Tees Co are perfect gifts for all people who are proud of being Capricorns. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only