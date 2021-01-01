Zodiac Zone Capricorn Zodiac Sign December January Horoscope Astrology Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This awesome earth sign astrological design is the perfect gift idea for the Capricorn in your life, born under the sign of the goat (Dec 22nd-Jan 20th) If you or someone you know loves to express themselves through their birth chart, then this zodiac themed design, in a lucky brown, black, white, and gray swirl of color, is just for you. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only