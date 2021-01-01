From lush blm
Lush BLM Purple Capricorn Queen African American December January Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
These African American themed clothing for women featuring a simple graphic design of a beautiful afro lady with a headwrap head band. Makes a perfect birthday gift for a mom, daughter, friend or relative. Show your black girl magic in this cool apparel. These zodiac gifts are gonna make you smile. These gifts for Black afro queens. Featuring a beautiful black skinned woman with natural black hair If you like zodiac, star signs, horoscopes you will love these cool apparel. Super melanin poppin and cute 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only