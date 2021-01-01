Vince Camuto Capri Tester 0.25 Oz Eau De Parfum Mini

The Vince Camuto Capri Eau de Parfum Spray is an intense fruity-floral fragrance that bursts with freshness and warmth. Introduced in the year 2015 this perfume for women starts off with stimulating notes of citruses at the top. The heart unfolds to the sweet and arresting scents of Peach Blossom and Violet that delight the senses and lend feelings of positivity. A rich blend of Vanilla and Musk evoke warmth and sensuality at the base of this Vince Camuto perfume.