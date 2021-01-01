From style selections
Style Selections Capri Mixed/Glazed Porcelain Thru Body Porcelain Listello Tile (4-in x 12-in) | PORCL2
A class V through-body porcelain floor and wall tile designed by European porcelain/stone engineers and manufactured in china with Italian technology. Capri tile gives the end user the opportunity to purchase a high quality item at a low price. Capri features a DCOF of 0.57. Porcelain tiles are made entirely from eco-friendly materials and are extremely durable to stand the test of time. Style Selections Capri Mixed/Glazed Porcelain Thru Body Porcelain Listello Tile (4-in x 12-in) | PORCL2