72"x72" Capri Medallion Shower Curtain Blue - Destinations

Peri Home does bathroom style particularly well, and the Capri Medallion collection is no exception. With an intricate pattern, and a mix of the perfect shades of blue, this shower curtain is the fastest way to make a statement. The creative printed design creates a fun, but chic shower space. Crafted of cotton, this curtain allows for easy care and at home washing. To hang this curtain, simply slide the hook s through the hook holes (sold separately). Pair with other pieces from the Destinations Toucan Collection for a coordinating look.