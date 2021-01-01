From tocca
Capri Hand Cream
A moisturizing cream enriched with Sweet Almond Oil, Mango Butter, and Vitamin E gently nourishes hands. The rich texture will leave skin smooth, soft and fragrant with a scent reminiscent of Capri - a place of natural glamour. Imagine the Roman hilltop villas, the profusely lavish gardens and the secret magic of the Blue Grotto. Then, imagine all this in one captivatingly gorgeous, secret fragrance.