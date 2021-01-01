Capri Globe Pendant Light by TOB by Thomas OBrien - Color: Black - Finish: Iron - (TP1031AI)

The Capri Globe Pendant Light by TOB by Thomas OBrien is a modern lighting piece that can be applied to interior spaces of both commercial and residential areas. The Capris form is simplistic: a chain designed made from steel suspends a milk white glass globe diffuser inside of which contains the integral incandescent lamping. These latter two components work in tandem to provide a warm and distinctive style of light thats suitable for use in areas like living rooms, lobbies, and entryways. TOB by Thomas OBrien is the latest lighting collection from OBrien, a collaboration with Generation Lighting brand. The lighting designs benefit from OBriens knack for blending styles that range from antique to industrial to modern. Lending to an overall aesthetic that is warm yet modern. Shape: Globe. Color: Black. Finish: Aged Iron