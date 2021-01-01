12" x 18'.25" x 24" Cappuccino, Gold, Metal, Particle Board - Accent Table

Turn the heads of your guests with this lovely accent table, while embellishing your room in the same time. It has a charming design that will definitely give a breath of freshness to your interior and radiate luxury. Not to mention how obviously well-made it is. This marvelous accent table is fantastically made from particle boards, MDF, and metal. Moreover, it's tremendously versatile as well. You can fit it into any room of your home. It's fantastic for making the place livelier. It's also highly practical besides just standing out with its looks. As for measurements, they are 24' for height, 12' for width, and 18.25' for depth, and it weighs 16 pounds. This long lasting and sturdy accent table will definitely leave a lasting impression.