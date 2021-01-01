Umbra Cappa 1Â¼" Adjustable Curtain Rod, One Size , Black

Unlike cheaply made rods that tend to bend or warp over time, each Cappa curtain rod from Umbra is made of high-quality metal and individually checked for quality assurance. Sturdy and designed to support a variety of window fashions including light to medium weight curtains with a max weight of 22lbs. (10kg). Plus, everything you need to get it set up fast comes in the box including matching metal finials, adjustable wall-mounted curtain rod brackets, screws, drywall anchors and easy-to-follow installation instructions.1Â¼" diameter rodNickel finishTelescoping design allows for easy adjustmentRod length excludes finialsAllow 3" clearance for rodMounting hardware includedSteelCountry of Origin: Imported