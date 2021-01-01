From livex lighting
Livex Lighting Capistrano 4 Light Brushed Nickel Pendant Chandelier
Advertisement
Livex Lighting is well known for quality, style and value. The Capistrano collection is presented in a brushed nickel finish with simple and elegant black finished shades. It defines mid-century lines of this Scandinavian inspired collection. This 4-light pendant chandelier will complete the look of modern interior kitchen, dining room, living room or a bedroom. This well-rounded fixture is sure to satisfy your lighting needs.