Capirano Resin Free Standing Umbrella Base

This Free Standing Umbrella Base with Stand provides a sturdy and stable foundation for your patio umbrellas. Sporting a luxurious gray and black finish, this umbrella base is engineered from the best quality resin. You can fill up to 50 pounds of sand for added permanence and bearing in this Free Standing Umbrella Base with Stand. This weatherproof is functional all through the year, and does not lose its original color. You can assemble this base with a Philips screwdriver. The pole of this base is removable, allowing for simple cleaning. Usable in commercial areas, this umbrella base is available in multiple colors. Color: Green