Levtex Home Navy Caperoad Full/Queen Quilt Set

Levtex Home Caperoad Full/Queen Quilt Set. The Caperoad Reversible Full/Queen Quilt Set by Levtex Home is inspired by a contemporary trellis pattern. Offered in shades of navy, white, and tangerine, this design will immediately transform your bedroom. Made with the softest lightweight cotton, this reversible quilt features medallion scrolls tile designs on the one side, reversing to a navy white geometric on the other. Enjoy this for years to come! The Full/Queen Quilt Set is machine washable and includes a quilt (88 in x 92 in) and two standard pillow shams (26 in x 20 in) Full/Queen 88 in x 92 in + (2) 20 in x 26 in King 106 in x 92 in + (2) 20 in x 36 in Twin 68 in x 86 in + (1) 20 in x 26 in