Capel(R) Glennbrook Bleached Rug, 8 x 8' Octagon, Sunbrella(R) Navy Trim

$1,249.00
In stock
Buy at potterybarn

Description

Get the rug your room or outdoor space is missing in the fit you need with our custom rugs.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com