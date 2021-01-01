Couristan Cape Hyannis Black-Tan 8 ft. x 11 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Bring in texture to your bedroom to create a warm and cozy atmosphere with this Couristan 8 ft. x 11 ft. Area Rug. This flat woven rug has a transitional style, which blends in with any decor. It has UV stabilized fabrics and mildew-resistant materials. With a striped motif, it elongates the appearance of rooms and spaces. Designed with black elements, it complements your other accessories. This rectangular rug has a 100% polypropylene design, which makes it an incredibly lasting option for your home. Color: Black-Tan.