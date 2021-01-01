From noble house
Noble House Cape Coral Silver 4-Piece Aluminum Patio Conversation Set with Khaki Cushions
Advertisement
Sometimes, one good friend is all you need. This plain and simple patio collection contains all the right pieces for drinks after work with your favorite person to pass the time with. Two posh, cushioned club chairs boasting anodized aluminum frames pair with two graciously accommodating ottomans. Allowing both you and your loved one to kick back, relax, and take a moment to regroup for the coming day ahead.