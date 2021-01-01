Cape Coral Set of 2 Outdoor Mesh Chaise Lounges - Gray - Christopher Knight Home

Add fresh new enjoyment to your outdoor space or upgrade your patio with a new look with these Christopher Knight Home Cape Coral 2PK Aluminum Chaise Lounges that allow you to relax under the sun with ease. Featuring a breathable mesh material and durable aluminum frame, this chaise lounge set brings ultimate comfort and stability to your backyard. Whether you are curling up with your favorite book or just stretching out in the sunlight and fresh air, these Christopher Knight Home Cape Coral 2PK Aluminum Chaise Lounges are sure to give you your lazy summer days back. Color: Gray. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.