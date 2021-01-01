From christopher knight home

Cape Coral 4pc Metal Conversation and Gas Fire Table Set - Khaki/Brown/Black - Christopher Knight Home

$2,299.99
In stock
Description

Make your outdoor space more inviting with this cozy Christopher Knight Home Cape Coral 4 pc Metal Conversation and Gas Fire Table. Comfortable back and seat cushions, water resistant fabric, and a heated fire table makes this set the perfect poolside retreat. Make those outdoor evenings last longer by staying warm by the fire. This beautiful Christopher Knight Home Cape Coral 4 pc Metal Conversation and Gas Fire Table will be a part of many memorable outdoor evenings.

