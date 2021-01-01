From bay state boston
Bay State Boston Cape Cod Boston Massachusetts License Plate Retro Weathered Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Makes the perfect present for current and former New England residents. There's something special about people from Boston. Great housewarming beach house idea Features a distressed weathered graphic of the current Massachusetts license plate with the words Cape Cod on it. Make your favorite Boston resident smile with this item. Click on Bay State Boston to view the entire collection 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only