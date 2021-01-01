SAFAVIEH Cape Cod Black/Ivory 8 ft. x 8 ft. Round Striped Area Rug

When you see and feel the naturally soft sisal, jute and sea grass rugs the Cape Cod Collection you can't help but think classic sophistication for coastal living. The casual, beach house aspect of every rug in this collection is ideal for the lanai but right at home in your swank neighborhood flat. Cape Cod indoor area rugs are constructed from natural fibers, are soft underfoot, and are woven of sustainably-harvested sisal and sea grass, or biodegradable jute fibers in bright earthy colors and twice-washed for unrivaled softness. Color: Black/Ivory.