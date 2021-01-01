Trex Outdoor Furniture Cape Cod 18 in. Tree House Round Plastic Outdoor Patio Side Table

The charming and versatile Trex Outdoor Furniture Cape Cod Round 18 in. Side Table is the ideal accent piece for your New England-style outdoor living space. When grouped with a couple Cape Cod Adirondack chairs, it creates an inviting sitting area. It’s available in a variety of attractive, fade-resistant frame colors and performance fabrics designed to coordinate with your Trex deck. This all-weather side table is made with solid HDPE lumber that ensures long-lasting durability and good looks. Unlike traditional wood furniture, you’ll never have to paint or stain it, nor will you have to worry about it rotting, cracking or splintering. It’s also resistant to weather, food and beverage stains, and environmental stresses, making it easy to clean and maintain. And to make it even more attractive, this sturdy table is backed by a 20-year warranty.