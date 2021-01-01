Offering a simple decorating solution for open-air living spaces, the cape collection features a subtle, yet sophisticated range of colors that were selected to enhance the appearance of its three, refined linear horizontal patterns. Crafted of the finest 100% fiber-enhanced Courtron™ polypropylene, this weather-resistant, outdoor/indoor performance area rug collection features a high-low structured flat weave construction for added dimension and durability. Perfect for stylish sun rooms, lively patios and those outdoor living spaces that are designed for entertaining, cape’s transitional design choices have the ability to complement the latest fashions in outdoor and casual indoor furniture. Hosting a wide range of decorating possibilities, these outdoor/indoor area rugs are not only mildew and mold resistant, they're UV stabilized so they will show no signs of fading or deterioration, even after months of exposure to the outdoors. Offering the perfect outdoor floor covering solution for your home, the cape collection takes outdoor/indoor area rugs to a new level of sophistication that will blend effortlessly with any style of home, patio or decking furniture pieces. Couristan CAPE 2 x 11 Naturale Outdoor Geometric Area Rug | 98383038023119U