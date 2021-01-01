Capas Area Rug by Nanimarquina - Color: Red (01CAP005008)

Designer Mathias Hahn uses the traditional kilim weaving technique to achieve depth in value and color in his Capas Area Rug from Nanimarquina. An asymmetric design of irregular shapes outlines the face of the piece. Hahn achieves a painterly effect in the rug through the textured layering of colors. Each design is hand-loomed in a kilim weaving technique with 100% hand-spun Afghan wool. Established in Barcelona in 1987, Nanimarquina is a family-owned company specializing in rugs. Their contemporary designs are the result of collaboration with local and international designers, and the company focuses on sustainable and socially responsible production, using no child labor, improving standards of living for people in the manufacturing process, and implementing environmentally friendly methods. With selections like the soft, comfortable Roses Rug and the elegant, versatile Black on White Manuscrit Rug, their creations are colorful, playful and eclectic. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Red.