Cap and Rear Lens Cap Cover Replacement Set for Nikon Z Mount Mirrorless Digital Camera Z Mount Lens

[Material] : Made of high impact plastic for extra durability, lightweight, compact, perfect for protecting your beloved camera and lens. [Function] : Rear lens cap is to keep dust, dirt, and moisture off your lens after you removed the lens from camera. The camera cap is helpful to protect the image sensor and internal camera components from dust, moisture, and other elements. [A Good protective Set] : The Cap fits Nikon Z Mount Cameras Mirrorless Digital Camera - Z7, Z6, replaces original Nikon BF-N1 Cap. The Rear Lens Cap replaces Nikon LF-N1, fits Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S, NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S, NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S.With them, Letting you better store your lens and camera separately at any time. [Package] : Includes for Nikon Z Mount Cap X 1 and Rear cap X 1. [Warranty] :We offer 6 months money back or replacement, no reason return. If you meet any problem, please feel free to contact us, we will try our best to help you sol