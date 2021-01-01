Cap and Lens Rear Cap Cover Replacement Set for Leica RMount LR LensCameras2 Sets

[Material] : Made of high impact plastic for extra durability, lightweight, compact, perfect for protecting your camera and lens. [Function] : Rear lens cap is to keep dust, dirt, and moisture off your lens after you removed the lens from camera. The camera cap is helpful to protect the image sensor and internal camera components from dust, moisture, and other elements. [A Good protective Set] : Suitable for Leica R/LR Mount Cameras & lens.A must have accessory for every photographer. With them, Letting you better store your lens and camera separately at any time. [Package] : Includes for leica R Mount Cap X 2 and Rear cap X 2. [Warranty] :We offer 6 months money back or replacement, no reason return. If you meet any problem, please feel free to contact us, we will try our best to help you solve problems.