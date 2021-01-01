Canyonville 2 Piece Coffee Table Set

Features:Hairpin style legsSquare marble topPieces Included: Coffee table and End tableCoffee Table Type - DO NOT USE: TableStyle: Modern & ContemporaryTop Shape: SquareTop Color: Base Color: BlackTop Material: Marble / GraniteTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Wood Species: Base Material: MetalBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationWrought Iron: NoGloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoUpholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Upholstery Color: Legal Documentation: Extendable: NoCoffee Table Lift Top: NoShelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Material: Soft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: Wheels Included: NoBuilt-in USB Port: NoBuilt-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In Lighting: NoWeight Capacity: Country of Origin: ChinaBase Type: 4 LegsConfigurable: NoCoffee Table Type: Single Coffee TableEnd Table Type: Single End TableNesting Console Tables: NoCoffee Table Top Material: Marble / GraniteCoffee Table Top Design: MarbleCoffee Table Base Material: MetalEnd Table Top Material: End Table Top Design: MarbleEnd Table Base Material: MetalConsole Table Top Material: Console Table Top Design: Console Table Base Material: DS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary GlamSpefications:TAA Compliant: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Certifications: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: SCS Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): ISO 14000 Certified: ADA Compliant: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesBS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: Energy Star Compliant: Fire Rated: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: SOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:Coffee Table: YesCoffee Table Height - Top to Bottom: 15Coffee Table Length - End to End: 40Coffee Table Width - Front to Back: 40Coffee Table Weight: 106Coffee Table Length When Fully Extended: Coffee Table Top Thickness: Number of Coffee Tables: 1End Table: YesEnd Table Height - Top to Bottom: 21End Table Width - End to End: 22End Table Depth - Front to Back: 22End Table Weight: 33End Table Length When Fully Extended: End Table Top Thickness: Number of End Tables: 1Console Table: NoConsole Table Height - Top to Bottom: Console Table Width - End to End: Console Table Depth - Front to Back: Console Table Weight: Console Table Length When Fully Extended: Console Table Top Thickness: Number of Console Tables: Shelving: NoShelf Height – Distance Between Shelves: Shelf Width - Side to Side: Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Drawers: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Cabinets: NoCabinet Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Cabinet Interior Width - Side to Side: Cabinet I