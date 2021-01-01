From furniture
Canyon Platform Bedroom Furniture, 3 Piece Bedroom Set, Created for Macy's, (King Bed, Dresser and Nightstand)
Timeless rustic beauty in a modern package. The naturally beautiful taupe wire brushed finish with grey undertones of this 3-piece solid acacia bedroom set highlight its natural knots offering an appealing aged appearance as its crisp, clean-cut lines evoke modern styling. The dresser features felt-lined top drawers and dust proof bottom drawers providing ample space and protection for your wardrobe.